Why Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (
F Quick Quote F - Free Report) standing at $12.19, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.65 billion, down 1.83% from the prior-year quarter.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $170.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.99% and +2.74%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% higher. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.01.
Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Why Ford Motor Company (F) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) standing at $12.19, reflecting a +0.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.65 billion, down 1.83% from the prior-year quarter.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $170.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.99% and +2.74%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% higher. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.01.
Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.