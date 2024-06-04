We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Express (AXP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
American Express (AXP - Free Report) closed at $236.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
The credit card issuer and global payments company's stock has climbed by 4% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Express in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.23, up 11.76% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.6 billion, indicating a 10.25% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.01 per share and a revenue of $66.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.06% and +9.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Express. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, American Express is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, American Express is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.
We can also see that AXP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.