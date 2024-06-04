We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Citigroup (C - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $61.92, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.
The U.S. bank's stock has climbed by 1.28% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 4.38% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.04 billion, indicating a 3.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.96 per share and revenue of $80.84 billion, indicating changes of -1.32% and +3.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.35.
Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
