AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) ending at $160.19, denoting a -0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.05, showcasing a 4.81% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.46 billion, indicating a 10.12% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $55.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.35% and +1.79%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AbbVie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. AbbVie is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AbbVie has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.19.
It is also worth noting that ABBV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.