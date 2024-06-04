We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) ending at $1,321.90, denoting a -0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadcom Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 12, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $10.79, showcasing a 4.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.04 billion, indicating a 37.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $47.07 per share and a revenue of $50.54 billion, signifying shifts of +11.41% and +41.09%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Broadcom Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Broadcom Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.23. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 36.47.
Meanwhile, AVGO's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.