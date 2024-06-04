We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KB Home (KBH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.96, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.
The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 2.65% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KB Home in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 20.62% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.64 billion, indicating a 7.1% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $6.77 billion, indicating changes of +13.94% and +5.55%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for KB Home. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KB Home presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, KB Home is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.81.
We can additionally observe that KBH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.8 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KBH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.