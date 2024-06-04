Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a healthcare workforce solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) is an integrated logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) is an enterprise computing solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

