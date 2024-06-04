See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq A (BMSFX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. BMSFX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. BMSFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.56%.
Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier IR (GVIRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GVIRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.41%, expense ratio of 0.77% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth I (NVLIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NVLIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. NVLIX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 15.54% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.