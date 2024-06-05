Eni's (E) Enilive Iberia Grows Spanish Network With Atenoil Deal

Eni SpA’s ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) mobility transformation company, Enilive Iberia, a subsidiary of Enilive in the Iberian Peninsula, has successfully acquired 100% of the shares of Atenoil, a prominent company in the service station sector. This strategic move, approved by relevant authorities, significantly expands Enilive Iberia's network.
The acquisition includes 21 service stations located in Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha, increasing Enilive Iberia's total network in Spain to 38 stations. This expansion not only strengthens the subsidiary’s market presence, but also extends its reach into new provinces, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Spanish retail market.
In line with Enilive Iberia's commitment to sustainable mobility, the newly acquired service stations will offer a range of environmentally friendly options. The traditional fuels and lubricants will be complemented by biofuels derived from 100% renewable raw materials, such as HVOlution and HVO diesel, of which Eni is the second largest European producer. Additionally, the stations will feature fast and ultra-fast electric charging points provided by Plenitude, an Eni subsidiary.
Beyond fueling options, Enilive Iberia aims to enhance customer experience by providing various mobility-related services. These include catering facilities, convenience stores and the professional fuel card Multicard Routex. The introduction of Eni Cafés, a popular catering format with more than 1,200 outlets across Europe, should further enrich the customer experience at these stations.
Davide Calabrò, chairman and CEO of Enilive Iberia, stated that the acquisition, three years after the company's return to the Spanish retail market, reinforces the company’s development goals and solidifies its role as a key participant in the Iberian Peninsula's energy transition.
The acquisition of Atenoil is a pivotal component of Eni’s strategic plan for 2024-2027, which aims to expand the Enilive service station network to more than 300 premium stations in strategic locations, both in Italy and abroad. This growth strategy highlights Eni's dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions and enhancing its global footprint in the energy sector.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. ( MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) , SM Energy Company ( SM Quick Quote SM - Free Report) and Sunoco LP ( SUN Quick Quote SUN - Free Report) . While Archrockand SM Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Sunoco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.07. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $6.63. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $5.15 and $4.48, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.
Image: Bigstock
Eni's (E) Enilive Iberia Grows Spanish Network With Atenoil Deal
Eni SpA’s (E - Free Report) mobility transformation company, Enilive Iberia, a subsidiary of Enilive in the Iberian Peninsula, has successfully acquired 100% of the shares of Atenoil, a prominent company in the service station sector. This strategic move, approved by relevant authorities, significantly expands Enilive Iberia's network.
The acquisition includes 21 service stations located in Madrid, Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha, increasing Enilive Iberia's total network in Spain to 38 stations. This expansion not only strengthens the subsidiary’s market presence, but also extends its reach into new provinces, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Spanish retail market.
In line with Enilive Iberia's commitment to sustainable mobility, the newly acquired service stations will offer a range of environmentally friendly options. The traditional fuels and lubricants will be complemented by biofuels derived from 100% renewable raw materials, such as HVOlution and HVO diesel, of which Eni is the second largest European producer. Additionally, the stations will feature fast and ultra-fast electric charging points provided by Plenitude, an Eni subsidiary.
Beyond fueling options, Enilive Iberia aims to enhance customer experience by providing various mobility-related services. These include catering facilities, convenience stores and the professional fuel card Multicard Routex. The introduction of Eni Cafés, a popular catering format with more than 1,200 outlets across Europe, should further enrich the customer experience at these stations.
Davide Calabrò, chairman and CEO of Enilive Iberia, stated that the acquisition, three years after the company's return to the Spanish retail market, reinforces the company’s development goals and solidifies its role as a key participant in the Iberian Peninsula's energy transition.
The acquisition of Atenoil is a pivotal component of Eni’s strategic plan for 2024-2027, which aims to expand the Enilive service station network to more than 300 premium stations in strategic locations, both in Italy and abroad. This growth strategy highlights Eni's dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions and enhancing its global footprint in the energy sector.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. (MPC - Free Report) , SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) and Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) . While Archrockand SM Energy currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Sunoco carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.07. The company has a Zacks Style Score of A for Growth. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
SM Energy is set to expand its oil-centered operations in the coming years, with an increasing focus on crude oil, especially in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions. The company’s attractive oil and gas investments should create long-term value for shareholders.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $6.63. The company has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $5.15 and $4.48, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.