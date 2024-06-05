Bruker (BRKR) Launches neofleX MALDI-TOF/TOF MSI System

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the launch of the neofleX Imaging Profiler for mass spectrometry-based tissue imaging at the 72nd ASMS meeting. The novel, high-performance MALDI-TOF/TOF system enables facile OME-TIFF file output via the new SCiLS Scope software and conveniently fits on a benchtop.
The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry division within the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) CALID segment.
About neofleX
The neofleX Imaging Profiler MALDI-TOF/TOF mass spectrometer comes standard with Bruker’s proprietary 10 kHz smartbeam 3Dlaser for true pixel fidelity and enhanced imaging detectors designed for longitudinal robustness, stability and reproducibility in linear and reflector modes. neofleX is also available as a TOF/TOF configuration that features a reimagined fragmentation module for significantly improved TOF/TOF sensitivity, speed and sequence coverage.
Created for the unmet needs of moving from discovery imaging to translational and clinical tissue research, neofleX was used by the group of researchers to simultaneously map 116 proteins across a lung FFPE tissue section in seven hours using the MALDI HiPLEX-IHC workflow. Multiplexed detection with neofleX and MALDI HiPLEX-IHC technology allows increasing the number of proteins to map cellular processes without increasing MSI measurement time for a given region of interest.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The novel neofleX excels at providing more insight per pixel through multiomic spatial biology data from tissue sections that can positively correlate targeted proteins with glycans, metabolites, lipids, endogenous peptides, xenobiotics and now RNA/DNA. This additional multiomics context provides important adjacency information about cellular states, function, structure and protein activity for a range of research areas, such as oncology and neurology.
Furthermore, the neofleX is compatible with Bruker’s MALDI Imaging software and consumables ecosystems such as IntelliSlides and SCiLSautopilot that simplify sample tracking, preparation and analysis and require minimal input from users to initiate and process automated mass-spec imaging runs. For ease of collaboration, the neofleX now delivers targeted imaging data via automatically generated OME-TIFF images that can be viewed within the SCiLS environment or easily exported to custom pipelines or digital pathology systems.
More on the News
In addition to MALDI HiPLEX-IHC MSI immunohistochemistry, neofleX is also compatible with the MALDI-ISH (in situ hybridization) method announced by AmberGen, Inc. at ASMS 2024. MALDI-ISH multiplexes imaging of up to 12 oligomers of interest (RNA/DNA) for multiomic spatial tissue research in neuroscience, infectious disease and oncology.
Meanwhile, Bruker also announced the extension of the SCiLS portfolio with SCiLS Scope 1.0 for collaboration around targeted, multiomic translational workflows developed for neofleX. SCiLS Scope software supports OME-TIFF datasets from targeted imaging workflows such as MALDI HiPLEX-IHC. Ion images are visualized by false-color coding of selected channels, and image processing and distance measurements can be accomplished with simple tools.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global mass spectrometry market was valued at $6.39 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% by 2033.
Mass spectrometry has become an indispensable tool in life sciences research, particularly in fields like proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics and genomics. Supportive government funding plays a crucial role in driving the growth of this market.
Other Developments in the BSI CALID Segment
Last month, Bruker completed the acquisition of ELITechGroup for €870 million in cash, excluding the carved-out clinical chemistry business. The combined offerings position Bruker as an innovative and growing infectious disease specialist in the in-vitro diagnostics market. ELITech will become the Bruker Molecular Diagnostics business within the Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics division of the CALID group.
Price Performance
In the past year, shares of BRKR have decreased 11.6% compared with the
industry’s decline of 1.8%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . Each of these presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 129% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have risen from 11 cents to 18 cents in 2024 and from 25 cents to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 79.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have moved to $7.64 from $7.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 6.7% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Bruker (BRKR) Launches neofleX MALDI-TOF/TOF MSI System
Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the launch of the neofleX Imaging Profiler for mass spectrometry-based tissue imaging at the 72nd ASMS meeting. The novel, high-performance MALDI-TOF/TOF system enables facile OME-TIFF file output via the new SCiLS Scope software and conveniently fits on a benchtop.
The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry division within the Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) CALID segment.
About neofleX
The neofleX Imaging Profiler MALDI-TOF/TOF mass spectrometer comes standard with Bruker’s proprietary 10 kHz smartbeam 3Dlaser for true pixel fidelity and enhanced imaging detectors designed for longitudinal robustness, stability and reproducibility in linear and reflector modes. neofleX is also available as a TOF/TOF configuration that features a reimagined fragmentation module for significantly improved TOF/TOF sensitivity, speed and sequence coverage.
Created for the unmet needs of moving from discovery imaging to translational and clinical tissue research, neofleX was used by the group of researchers to simultaneously map 116 proteins across a lung FFPE tissue section in seven hours using the MALDI HiPLEX-IHC workflow. Multiplexed detection with neofleX and MALDI HiPLEX-IHC technology allows increasing the number of proteins to map cellular processes without increasing MSI measurement time for a given region of interest.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The novel neofleX excels at providing more insight per pixel through multiomic spatial biology data from tissue sections that can positively correlate targeted proteins with glycans, metabolites, lipids, endogenous peptides, xenobiotics and now RNA/DNA. This additional multiomics context provides important adjacency information about cellular states, function, structure and protein activity for a range of research areas, such as oncology and neurology.
Furthermore, the neofleX is compatible with Bruker’s MALDI Imaging software and consumables ecosystems such as IntelliSlides and SCiLSautopilot that simplify sample tracking, preparation and analysis and require minimal input from users to initiate and process automated mass-spec imaging runs. For ease of collaboration, the neofleX now delivers targeted imaging data via automatically generated OME-TIFF images that can be viewed within the SCiLS environment or easily exported to custom pipelines or digital pathology systems.
More on the News
In addition to MALDI HiPLEX-IHC MSI immunohistochemistry, neofleX is also compatible with the MALDI-ISH (in situ hybridization) method announced by AmberGen, Inc. at ASMS 2024. MALDI-ISH multiplexes imaging of up to 12 oligomers of interest (RNA/DNA) for multiomic spatial tissue research in neuroscience, infectious disease and oncology.
Meanwhile, Bruker also announced the extension of the SCiLS portfolio with SCiLS Scope 1.0 for collaboration around targeted, multiomic translational workflows developed for neofleX. SCiLS Scope software supports OME-TIFF datasets from targeted imaging workflows such as MALDI HiPLEX-IHC. Ion images are visualized by false-color coding of selected channels, and image processing and distance measurements can be accomplished with simple tools.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global mass spectrometry market was valued at $6.39 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% by 2033.
Mass spectrometry has become an indispensable tool in life sciences research, particularly in fields like proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics and genomics. Supportive government funding plays a crucial role in driving the growth of this market.
Other Developments in the BSI CALID Segment
Last month, Bruker completed the acquisition of ELITechGroup for €870 million in cash, excluding the carved-out clinical chemistry business. The combined offerings position Bruker as an innovative and growing infectious disease specialist in the in-vitro diagnostics market. ELITech will become the Bruker Molecular Diagnostics business within the Bruker Microbiology & Infection Diagnostics division of the CALID group.
Price Performance
In the past year, shares of BRKR have decreased 11.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health (HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed (RMD - Free Report) . Each of these presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 129% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have risen from 11 cents to 18 cents in 2024 and from 25 cents to 33 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up to $11.29 from $11.23 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 79.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have moved to $7.64 from $7.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 6.7% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.