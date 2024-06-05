Back to top

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SRTS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

SRTS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 46.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Looking at SRTS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on SRTS for more gains in the near future.


