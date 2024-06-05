Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NCLH broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

NCLH could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NCLH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 7 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch NCLH for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today