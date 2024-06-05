We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
4 Reasons to Invest in Community Trust (CTBI) Stock Right Now
Adding Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) stock to your portfolio now seems to be a wise idea. The company’s fundamental strength and growth prospects make it a good investment option.
Analysts are optimistic about its earnings growth potential. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTBI’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.7% upward. Thus, the company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Its price performance also seems impressive. The stock has gained 2% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of only 0.6%.
Some other factors mentioned below make Community Trust a solid pick right now.
Earnings Growth: In the last three to five years, the company’s earnings witnessed a CAGR of 7.2%. While its earnings are projected to decline in 2024, the trend will reverse afterward. In 2025, earnings are expected to grow 3.3%.
Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.5%.
Revenue Strength: Driven by continued growth in net interest income, Community Trust’s revenues witnessed a CAGR of 3.5% over the last five years (2018-2023), with the uptrend continuing in the first quarter of 2024. Revenues are projected to increase 1.3% in 2024 and 3.1% in 2025.
Strong Leverage: Currently, Community Trust’s debt/equity ratio is 0.10, while that for the industry is 0.26. This shows that CTBI uses minimal debt to finance operations. Thus, it will be financially stable even in adverse economic conditions.
Superior Return on Equity (ROE): The company currently has an ROE of 11.36%, higher than the industry average of 9.41%. This reflects that it is more efficient than peers in using its shareholder funds.
