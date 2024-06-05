See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) - free report >>
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>
ETFs to Profit from the Weight Loss Drug Boom
Two dominant investing themes over the past year have been AI and weight-loss drugs. While there's a lot of excitement around AI, particularly with NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , shares of two companies that dominate the weight-loss drug market have also surged over the past year due to soaring demand for their products.
Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) are up over 89% over the past year, and its market capitalization surpassed Tesla's (TSLA - Free Report) earlier this year. Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) are up over 73%, making it the biggest European firm by market value.
More than 1 billion individuals worldwide are living with obesity, a figure expected to impact over half the population by 2035. Obesity is linked to numerous health risks, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.
GLP-1 medications mimic the effects of the naturally occurring hormone glucagon-like peptide-1, which is produced in the intestine after eating. These drugs were initially used to treat diabetes but were later found to control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and promote weight loss.
Recent studies suggest that GLP-1 drugs may also slow the progression of Parkinson’s symptoms and reduce the severity of sleep apnea.
According to Goldman Sachs, the market for these drugs could surge to $130 billion by 2030, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk retaining about 80% of the market share.
There are 232 anti-obesity medications at various stages of development, according to the Financial Times. The next generation weight-loss drugs aim to reduce costs as well as common side effects like nausea and muscle loss.
To learn about the Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS - Free Report) , Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM - Free Report) and Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.