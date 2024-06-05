Charter Communications (CHTR) Spectrum Expands Content Portfolio

Charter Communications' ( CHTR Quick Quote CHTR - Free Report) division, Spectrum, announced the expansion of its content portfolio while celebrating Pride Month by offering a curated selection of movies and TV shows dedicating the LGBTQ+ community. Spectrum TV customers can enjoy a variety of titles, including Boys Don’t Cry, Carol, Moonlight and Call Me By Your Name, among others, through the end of the month via the On Demand portal under the designated Pride Month category. In addition to the aforementioned movies, customers can rent additional Pride Month films, such as Kinky Boots, Love Lies Bleeding, Philadelphia, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Wedding Banquet. Depending on their Spectrum TV subscription level, customers can access scripted and reality series at no extra cost through the LGBTQIA+ category in the On Demand portal. Offerings include reality shows like I Am Jazz, Family Karma and RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as scripted programming, such as Interview With A Vampire and Schitt’s Creek. Charter aims to broaden its streaming portfolio to cater to different audience segments and viewing preferences. During the first quarter, CHTR introduced two fresh streaming TV packages aimed at providing value through Internet delivery. Spectrum TV Stream offers a selection of top news and entertainment channels, while Spectrum Stream Latino caters to Hispanic viewers, expanding the company's diverse programming offerings. Through synergistic partnerships, Spectrum can enhance its product portfolio, explore new markets and deliver innovative solutions to customers, reinforcing its competitive edge and long-term sustainability in the dynamic telecommunications landscape. CHTR's Expansive Partnerships Bolster Spectrum's Growth Prospects
Charter Communication’s Spectrum has a strong partner base with companies like
Cisco Systems ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , RingCentral ( RNG Quick Quote RNG - Free Report) , Paramount Global ( PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) and many more that aid the company’s prospects. Spectrum Enterprise Cloud Security, in collaboration with Cisco+ Secure Connect, offers a unified platform for implementing security measures across various cloud services and devices. With features like zero trust network access and cloud-based firewall, IT teams can ensure security compliance for both corporate and personal devices, without routing remote and branch traffic through the corporate LAN. Furthermore, Spectrum has partnered with RingCentral to provide small and medium-sized businesses and other enterprise clients with high-speed Internet and network solutions, along with a secure and user-friendly communications platform. Paramount Global and Charter Communications have extended their longstanding partnership with a multi-year distribution agreement. This agreement encompasses PARA's full range of linear cable networks, CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming services. The partnership aims to enhance consumer value while opening new distribution channels, contributing to a more robust video ecosystem in the long run and aiding the top-line growth in upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charter Communications’ fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $54.61 billion, indicating no change year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $32.02 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.77%. However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 26.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2%. The decline is attributed to persistent video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Charter Communications is committed to expanding its presence and customer reach throughout the United States through ongoing investments. Presently, Spectrum provides services to more than 32 million customers spanning 41 states nationwide. In the past, Spectrum initiated its services in several regions, including Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Ohio, CA. Moreover, Spectrum extended its coverage to include Cleveland County and Southampton County, VA.
Image: Bigstock
Charter Communications (CHTR) Spectrum Expands Content Portfolio
Charter Communications' (CHTR - Free Report) division, Spectrum, announced the expansion of its content portfolio while celebrating Pride Month by offering a curated selection of movies and TV shows dedicating the LGBTQ+ community.
Spectrum TV customers can enjoy a variety of titles, including Boys Don’t Cry, Carol, Moonlight and Call Me By Your Name, among others, through the end of the month via the On Demand portal under the designated Pride Month category.
In addition to the aforementioned movies, customers can rent additional Pride Month films, such as Kinky Boots, Love Lies Bleeding, Philadelphia, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Wedding Banquet.
Depending on their Spectrum TV subscription level, customers can access scripted and reality series at no extra cost through the LGBTQIA+ category in the On Demand portal. Offerings include reality shows like I Am Jazz, Family Karma and RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as scripted programming, such as Interview With A Vampire and Schitt’s Creek.
Charter aims to broaden its streaming portfolio to cater to different audience segments and viewing preferences. During the first quarter, CHTR introduced two fresh streaming TV packages aimed at providing value through Internet delivery. Spectrum TV Stream offers a selection of top news and entertainment channels, while Spectrum Stream Latino caters to Hispanic viewers, expanding the company's diverse programming offerings.
Through synergistic partnerships, Spectrum can enhance its product portfolio, explore new markets and deliver innovative solutions to customers, reinforcing its competitive edge and long-term sustainability in the dynamic telecommunications landscape.
Charter Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Charter Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote
CHTR's Expansive Partnerships Bolster Spectrum's Growth Prospects
Charter Communication’s Spectrum has a strong partner base with companies like Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) , RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) , Paramount Global (PARA - Free Report) and many more that aid the company’s prospects.
Spectrum Enterprise Cloud Security, in collaboration with Cisco+ Secure Connect, offers a unified platform for implementing security measures across various cloud services and devices. With features like zero trust network access and cloud-based firewall, IT teams can ensure security compliance for both corporate and personal devices, without routing remote and branch traffic through the corporate LAN.
Furthermore, Spectrum has partnered with RingCentral to provide small and medium-sized businesses and other enterprise clients with high-speed Internet and network solutions, along with a secure and user-friendly communications platform.
Paramount Global and Charter Communications have extended their longstanding partnership with a multi-year distribution agreement. This agreement encompasses PARA's full range of linear cable networks, CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations and direct-to-consumer streaming services. The partnership aims to enhance consumer value while opening new distribution channels, contributing to a more robust video ecosystem in the long run and aiding the top-line growth in upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charter Communications’ fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $54.61 billion, indicating no change year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $32.02 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.77%.
However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 26.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2%. The decline is attributed to persistent video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Charter Communications is committed to expanding its presence and customer reach throughout the United States through ongoing investments. Presently, Spectrum provides services to more than 32 million customers spanning 41 states nationwide.
In the past, Spectrum initiated its services in several regions, including Michigan, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Ohio, CA. Moreover, Spectrum extended its coverage to include Cleveland County and Southampton County, VA.