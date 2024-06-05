Snowflake ( SNOW Quick Quote SNOW - Free Report) recently announced a new partnership with NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) that will help customers and partners build customized AI data applications in its platform powered by NVIDIA AI. Snowflake has adopted NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to integrate NeMo Retriever microservices into Snowflake Cortex AI, its fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service. The integration will help enterprises to smoothly connect custom models to diverse business data and deliver highly accurate responses. Moreover, Snowflake Arctic, the most open, enterprise-grade LLM, is now fully supported with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM software, providing users with highly optimized performance. Arctic is now available as an NVIDIA NIM inference microservice. NVIDIA NIM inference microservices is a set of pre-built AI containers and part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise. It can be deployed directly within Snowflake as a native app powered by Snowpark Container Services. Expanding Portfolio to Aid Snowflake’s Prospects
Image: Bigstock
Snowflake (SNOW) Partners NVIDIA to Extend AI Footprint
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) recently announced a new partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) that will help customers and partners build customized AI data applications in its platform powered by NVIDIA AI.
Snowflake has adopted NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to integrate NeMo Retriever microservices into Snowflake Cortex AI, its fully managed large language model (LLM) and vector search service. The integration will help enterprises to smoothly connect custom models to diverse business data and deliver highly accurate responses.
Moreover, Snowflake Arctic, the most open, enterprise-grade LLM, is now fully supported with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM software, providing users with highly optimized performance. Arctic is now available as an NVIDIA NIM inference microservice.
NVIDIA NIM inference microservices is a set of pre-built AI containers and part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise. It can be deployed directly within Snowflake as a native app powered by Snowpark Container Services.
Snowflake Inc. Price and Consensus
Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote
Expanding Portfolio to Aid Snowflake’s Prospects
SNOW shares have underperformed both the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Internet Software industry year to date. While Snowflake has lost 31.2%, the sector and industry returned 16.1% and 8.5%, respectively.
However, SNOW’s expanding portfolio aids its long-term prospects. Snowflake recently launched Polaris Catalog — a vendor-neutral, open catalog implementation for Apache Iceberg — the open standard of choice for implementing data lakehouses, data lakes and other modern architectures.
Polaris Catalog is supported by Iceberg’s open-source REST protocol, which provides an open standard for users to access and retrieve data from any engine that supports the Iceberg Rest API, including Apache Flink, Apache Spark, Dremio, Python, Trino and more.
Polaris Catalog offers enterprises and the entire Iceberg community with new levels of choice, flexibility, and control over their data, with full enterprise security. It offers Apache Iceberg interoperability with Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud division Amazon Web Services (AWS), Confluent, Dremio, Google Cloud, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Azure, Salesforce and more.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is benefiting from an expanding partner base that includes Amazon, Microsoft and NVIDIA.
Snowflake and Microsoft recently announced an expanded partnership that plans to offer an interoperability experience between Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric OneLake. The interoperability is possible due to both’s support for the industry’s leading open standards for analytical storage formats, Apache Iceberg and Apache Parquet.
Snowflake also announced Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to customers in AWS East, AWS West, and Azure West. SNOW leveraged its acquisition of data clean room technology provider Samooha to launch the solution.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $3.47 billion, suggesting 23.78% growth over fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, unchanged over the past week.