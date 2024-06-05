Waters (WAT) Expands Mass Spectrometer Portfolio With Xevo MRT

Waters ( WAT Quick Quote WAT - Free Report) recently introduced Xevo MRT, a benchtop mass spectrometer (MS) for large population and epidemiology-type studies. The new Xevo MRT MS combines multi-reflecting time-of-flight (MRT) and hybrid quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) technologies, offering high resolution and speed and high-quality data in drug discovery studies. The MS also provides scientists with high sensitivity, fast data acquisition and confident analytical identification across various samples and complex matrices. Waters is expected to gain solid traction across drug discovery laboratories on the back of Xevo MRT MS. Moreover, the new launch, which has added strength to WAT’s MS portfolio, will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global mass spectrometry market. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global mass spectrometry market is expected to hit $6.77 billion in 2024 and reach $9.17 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2029. Stiff Competition
Xevo MRT MS will aid Waters in competing well with some notable industry players like
Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) and Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) , which are also making strong efforts to boost their presence in the MS market space. Agilent's 6495D LC/TQ is a high-performance mass spectrometry instrument for large sample batches, achieving detection limits of parts per quadrillion for challenging analytes in various sample matrices. Agilent is also gaining strong momentum across Revident LC/Q-TOF, its next-generation hybrid quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, revolutionizing identification, accurate mass measurements and high-resolution data for food safety and metabolomics studies. Thermo Fisher Scientific, on the other hand, boosted its presence in the MS market with the growing momentum across its Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer product. This analyzer enables researchers to uncover proteins that previously evaded detection, making breakthrough discoveries more efficient. Expanding Waters Portfolio
The latest move is in sync with Waters’ growing efforts to strengthen its Waters operating segment.
The company recently unveiled its Alliance iS Bio high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, designed to improve efficiency by saving time and reducing errors. The instrument uses Waters MaxPeak HPS Technology to reduce metal-adsorbing interactions and pairs with Waters QuanRecovery Vials and Plates, reducing column conditioning and method development time. Waters also introduced Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges, designed to streamline sample preparation and analysis of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and undergo QC testing for low residual PFAS. These cartridges use a Weak Anion-Exchange cartridge and dispersive solid phase extraction graphitized carbon black, thus reducing the preparation process by 30 minutes per sample batch and eliminating manual steps. Strengthening Waters operating segment will likely bolster the overall financial performance of the company. However, softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, government and academic markets, broad-based weakness in China and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations pose serious risks for the company. WAT shares have lost 5.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 3.5%. Waters expects second-quarter 2024 total sales to decline in the 6.5-4.5% band on a reported basis and the 6-4% band on a constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 sales is pegged at $697.13 million, indicating a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter. The company expects second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.50-$2.60 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating a fall of 7.5% year over year. The figure has moved downward by 0.8% in the past seven days. Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider
Currently, WAT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A better-ranked stock in the broader medical market sector is DaVita ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. DaVita shares have surged 27.5% in the year-to-date period. DVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.60%.
Image: Bigstock
Waters (WAT) Expands Mass Spectrometer Portfolio With Xevo MRT
Waters (WAT - Free Report) recently introduced Xevo MRT, a benchtop mass spectrometer (MS) for large population and epidemiology-type studies.
The new Xevo MRT MS combines multi-reflecting time-of-flight (MRT) and hybrid quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) technologies, offering high resolution and speed and high-quality data in drug discovery studies.
The MS also provides scientists with high sensitivity, fast data acquisition and confident analytical identification across various samples and complex matrices.
Waters is expected to gain solid traction across drug discovery laboratories on the back of Xevo MRT MS.
Moreover, the new launch, which has added strength to WAT’s MS portfolio, will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global mass spectrometry market. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global mass spectrometry market is expected to hit $6.77 billion in 2024 and reach $9.17 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2029.
Waters Corporation Price and Consensus
Waters Corporation price-consensus-chart | Waters Corporation Quote
Stiff Competition
Xevo MRT MS will aid Waters in competing well with some notable industry players like Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) , which are also making strong efforts to boost their presence in the MS market space.
Agilent's 6495D LC/TQ is a high-performance mass spectrometry instrument for large sample batches, achieving detection limits of parts per quadrillion for challenging analytes in various sample matrices.
Agilent is also gaining strong momentum across Revident LC/Q-TOF, its next-generation hybrid quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, revolutionizing identification, accurate mass measurements and high-resolution data for food safety and metabolomics studies.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, on the other hand, boosted its presence in the MS market with the growing momentum across its Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral Mass Spectrometer product.
This analyzer enables researchers to uncover proteins that previously evaded detection, making breakthrough discoveries more efficient.
Expanding Waters Portfolio
The latest move is in sync with Waters’ growing efforts to strengthen its Waters operating segment.
The company recently unveiled its Alliance iS Bio high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system, designed to improve efficiency by saving time and reducing errors. The instrument uses Waters MaxPeak HPS Technology to reduce metal-adsorbing interactions and pairs with Waters QuanRecovery Vials and Plates, reducing column conditioning and method development time.
Waters also introduced Oasis WAX/GCB and GCB/WAX Cartridges, designed to streamline sample preparation and analysis of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and undergo QC testing for low residual PFAS. These cartridges use a Weak Anion-Exchange cartridge and dispersive solid phase extraction graphitized carbon black, thus reducing the preparation process by 30 minutes per sample batch and eliminating manual steps.
Strengthening Waters operating segment will likely bolster the overall financial performance of the company.
However, softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, government and academic markets, broad-based weakness in China and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations pose serious risks for the company.
WAT shares have lost 5.9% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 3.5%.
Waters expects second-quarter 2024 total sales to decline in the 6.5-4.5% band on a reported basis and the 6-4% band on a constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 sales is pegged at $697.13 million, indicating a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The company expects second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.50-$2.60 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating a fall of 7.5% year over year. The figure has moved downward by 0.8% in the past seven days.
Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider
Currently, WAT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A better-ranked stock in the broader medical market sector is DaVita (DVA - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
DaVita shares have surged 27.5% in the year-to-date period. DVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.60%.