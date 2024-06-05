Intel Corporation ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) recently unveiled groundbreaking AI technologies to help transform the semiconductor landscape, promising significant benefits for the broader ecosystem. With advancements spanning from data centers to PCs, Intel's latest innovations in processing power and energy efficiency are set to capture the full spectrum of AI opportunities. Intel's comprehensive approach to the AI market is unparalleled, covering semiconductor manufacturing to PC, network, edge and data center systems. The company’s latest Xeon, Gaudi and Core Ultra platforms are designed to deliver flexible, secure, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for maximizing AI opportunities. Modernizing Data Centers and Enhancing AI Performance
Intel (INTC) Set to Transform AI Ecosystem With New Solutions
Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) recently unveiled groundbreaking AI technologies to help transform the semiconductor landscape, promising significant benefits for the broader ecosystem. With advancements spanning from data centers to PCs, Intel's latest innovations in processing power and energy efficiency are set to capture the full spectrum of AI opportunities.
Intel's comprehensive approach to the AI market is unparalleled, covering semiconductor manufacturing to PC, network, edge and data center systems. The company’s latest Xeon, Gaudi and Core Ultra platforms are designed to deliver flexible, secure, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for maximizing AI opportunities.
Modernizing Data Centers and Enhancing AI Performance
Intel's Xeon 6 processors are at the forefront of modernizing data centers, offering high core density and exceptional performance per watt. These processors are tailored for high-density, scale-out workloads, including cloud-native applications and content delivery networks. The new Xeon 6 E-core and P-core processors provide significant density advantages, reducing energy costs and freeing up infrastructure for innovative AI projects.
The Intel Gaudi AI accelerators further enhance AI capabilities, providing high performance for generative AI (GenAI) training and inference at a lower total cost. These accelerators offer a powerful alternative to Nvidia’s H100, delivering significant cost savings and faster deployment times.
Scaling AI to PCs and Edge Devices
Intel is also scaling its AI footprint to edge devices and PCs with its Core Ultra processors, enabling more than 100 software vendors and 300 AI models. The new Lunar Lake architecture, featuring advanced graphics and AI processing power, promises significant performance and energy efficiency improvements.
Broad Ecosystem Benefits
Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. These advancements not only position Intel as a leader in AI but also catalyze industries to embrace AI's transformative potential, paving the way for unprecedented innovation and growth.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
The company’s GPU platforms are playing a major role in developing multi-billion-dollar end-markets like robotics and self-driving vehicles. NVIDIA has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 30.9% and delivered an earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.
Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.