Mastercard (MA) Brings Biometric Checkout Program to Uruguay

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) recently announced that it has expanded its global Biometric Checkout Program with a new pilot at Tienda Inglesa's Red Expres in Uruguay. The move expanded its program in the Latin American market.
The program enables customers to pay for their purchases with their palm, enhancing the checkout experience. This marks the second pilot in the Latin America region. Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program was launched in Brazil in 2022 and penetrated the Asia Pacific region in 2023. It is expected to launch more pilot programs around the world in the coming days, which will play a significant role in in-store transaction growth.
The innovative in-store biometric payment solution has been launched in partnership with Ingenico, Fulcrum Biometrics, Fujitsu Frontech, and Scanntech. Mastercard continues to forge partnerships to boost innovation in technology and bolster its capabilities and global presence.
The program is expected to make payments faster, shorten lines at checkout, boost efficiency, reduce risks like payment card fraud, and integrate with loyalty programs. Shoppers can register their palm biometrics in-store and link it to their cards.
Mastercard’s total transactions in Latin America grew 28.5%, 15.8% and 17.4% in 2022, 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, respectively. With more MA payment solutions expected to come in the future, the growth trajectory will likely continue its momentum.
Price Movements
Shares of Mastercard have gained 19.6% in the past year compared with the
industry's 17.5% growth.
Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader
Shares of Mastercard have gained 19.6% in the past year compared with the industry's 17.5% growth.
