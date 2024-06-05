Netflix (NFLX) Releases Trailor of The Victims' Game Season 2

Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) has renewed the hit Chinese crime procedural The Victims' Game for a second season, marking a significant milestone as the first Chinese-language series to earn a renewal from the streaming giant. Set to release on Jun 21, the newly released trailer for the upcoming season promises to raise the stakes even further, teasing a harrowing string of murders where victims suffer the brutal fate of having their organs violently removed. This chilling premise sets the stage for a bone-chilling cat-and-mouse game as forensic detective Fang Yi-jen finds himself unexpectedly implicated as a prime suspect in a series of cases, including the tragic death of a pop singer. In a surprising twist, the trailer reveals the appearance of Golden Melody award-winning singer Karencici in her acting debut as the first murder victim, Yuan Chi-ling. Her involvement not only adds star power to the cast but also underscores the show's ambition to blur the lines between fact and fiction, further heightening the suspense. Anchored by a talented ensemble cast, including Chang Hsiao-chuan's nuanced portrayal of the embattled detective Fang, The Victims' Game has garnered praise for its unflinching exploration of the darker aspects of human nature while navigating complex ethical dilemmas. Beyond its captivating storytelling, the series' renewal also highlights Netflix's strategic push into the Asian market, where it faces stiff competition from well-established regional players like iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku, which have a deep understanding of local viewing preferences and a vast library of licensed and original Chinese content. These homegrown services have cultivated loyal subscriber bases over the years, making it difficult for a foreign entrant like Netflix to gain significant traction. The decision to bring back the grisly yet critically acclaimed show, The Victims' Game, signals Netflix's growing appetite for compelling foreign-language content that can resonate with global audiences. With its gripping storylines and unflinching exploration of disturbing serial crimes, The Victims' Game has struck a chord, positioning itself as a standout in NFLX's burgeoning Asian catalog. Netflix's Solid International Content to Aid User Growth
Image: Bigstock
Netflix (NFLX) Releases Trailor of The Victims' Game Season 2
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) has renewed the hit Chinese crime procedural The Victims' Game for a second season, marking a significant milestone as the first Chinese-language series to earn a renewal from the streaming giant.
Set to release on Jun 21, the newly released trailer for the upcoming season promises to raise the stakes even further, teasing a harrowing string of murders where victims suffer the brutal fate of having their organs violently removed. This chilling premise sets the stage for a bone-chilling cat-and-mouse game as forensic detective Fang Yi-jen finds himself unexpectedly implicated as a prime suspect in a series of cases, including the tragic death of a pop singer.
In a surprising twist, the trailer reveals the appearance of Golden Melody award-winning singer Karencici in her acting debut as the first murder victim, Yuan Chi-ling. Her involvement not only adds star power to the cast but also underscores the show's ambition to blur the lines between fact and fiction, further heightening the suspense.
Anchored by a talented ensemble cast, including Chang Hsiao-chuan's nuanced portrayal of the embattled detective Fang, The Victims' Game has garnered praise for its unflinching exploration of the darker aspects of human nature while navigating complex ethical dilemmas.
Beyond its captivating storytelling, the series' renewal also highlights Netflix's strategic push into the Asian market, where it faces stiff competition from well-established regional players like iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku, which have a deep understanding of local viewing preferences and a vast library of licensed and original Chinese content. These homegrown services have cultivated loyal subscriber bases over the years, making it difficult for a foreign entrant like Netflix to gain significant traction.
The decision to bring back the grisly yet critically acclaimed show, The Victims' Game, signals Netflix's growing appetite for compelling foreign-language content that can resonate with global audiences. With its gripping storylines and unflinching exploration of disturbing serial crimes, The Victims' Game has struck a chord, positioning itself as a standout in NFLX's burgeoning Asian catalog.
Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote
Netflix's Solid International Content to Aid User Growth
Netflix’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming have added significantly to its user base. It plans to spend more than half of its 2024 content budget outside of North America, with 51% of its $15 billion budget allocated to international content.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have returned 30.2% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 2.1% decline. The outperformance can be attributed to strong demand for its original content. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
At the end of the first quarter, the company had 269.6 million paid subscribers across more than 190 countries globally, up 16% year over year. Netflix attracted new customers from all over the world, showing particular strength in the United States and Canada.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 revenues is pegged at $38.7 billion, indicating 14.75% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny in the past 30 days to $18.31 per share. The figure indicates 52.2% year-over-year growth.
Upcoming Japanese content from Netflix includes titles like Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura and My Oni Girl. Daughters, an English original film, will be released on Aug 14, 2024, followed by Secret Lives of Orangutans, which is set to hit the platform on Aug 22, 2024.
NFLX is benefiting from revenue initiatives like its crackdown on password-sharing and ad-supported tier, in addition to the recent price hikes on certain subscription plans, which are expected to fend off competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Disney (DIS - Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) .
Netflix, Amazon and Disney are some of the biggest companies in the streaming industry globally. It has 269.6 million global paid members, followed by Amazon Prime with more than 200 million, Disney+ with 153.6 million and WBD with 99.6 million, according to a report by digital trends.