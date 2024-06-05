Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( IR Quick Quote IR - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of ILC Dover for $2.325 billion in cash upfront. This deal was announced in March 2024. Concurrently, the company acquired Complete Air and Power Solutions (“CAPS”), Del PD Pumps & Gear Pvt Ltd. (Del Pumps) and Fruvac Ltd. (Fruitland Manufacturing) for a total price of around $150 million. ILC Dover is engaged in designing and manufacturing advanced solutions for the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, aerospace and medical device end markets. The company has a solid customer base of 11 engineering and production facilities based in North America, Asia and Europe. Del Pumps, CAPS and Fruitland Manufacturing are based in India, Australia and Canada, respectively. Del Pumps produces rotary, twin and triple-gear pumps for the loading, unloading and transferring of liquids. CAPS offers compressed air and power generation services to its customers and Fruitland Manufacturing is engaged in manufacturing mobile and truck-mounted vacuum pumps, systems and peripheral parts. Acquisition Rationale
Ingersoll Rand (IR) Boosts Portfolio With ILC Dover Buyout
Ingersoll Rand Inc. recently completed the acquisition of ILC Dover for $2.325 billion in cash upfront. This deal was announced in March 2024. Concurrently, the company acquired Complete Air and Power Solutions ("CAPS"), Del PD Pumps & Gear Pvt Ltd. (Del Pumps) and Fruvac Ltd. (Fruitland Manufacturing) for a total price of around $150 million.
ILC Dover is engaged in designing and manufacturing advanced solutions for the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, aerospace and medical device end markets. The company has a solid customer base of 11 engineering and production facilities based in North America, Asia and Europe.
Del Pumps, CAPS and Fruitland Manufacturing are based in India, Australia and Canada, respectively. Del Pumps produces rotary, twin and triple-gear pumps for the loading, unloading and transferring of liquids. CAPS offers compressed air and power generation services to its customers and Fruitland Manufacturing is engaged in manufacturing mobile and truck-mounted vacuum pumps, systems and peripheral parts.
Acquisition Rationale
The buyout of ILC Dover is in sync with Ingersoll Rand’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and expand its market share. The inclusion of ILC Dover’s single-use solutions in biopharma and pharma production processes will complement IR’s expertise in liquid handling technologies and positive displacement pumps. This will enable Ingersoll Rand to set up a life sciences platform and will also boost the company’s market reach by more than $10 billion, to a total of roughly $65 billion. ILC Dover will be incorporated into IR’s Precision & Science Technologies segment.
On a separate note, the acquisition of Del Pumps will complement IR’s expertise in mission-critical, pumping solutions across life science, food and beverage and medical industries. The buyout will augment the precision technologies business within the company’s Precision and Science Technologies segment.
With the CAPS buyout, IR will be able to expand its product portfolio for its clients and the acquisition of Fruitland will augment the company’s capabilities in the mobile vacuum market. Ingersoll Rand will integrate both companies into its Industrial Technologies and Services segment.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
IR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Exposure to various end markets including industrial manufacturing, mining & construction, energy, transportation, as well as chemical processing should help Ingersoll Rand offset weaknesses associated with a single market. The company continues to see higher orders across its product portfolio of industrial vacuums and blowers, which will drive the Industrial Technologies & Services segment.
In the past year, the stock gained 48.4% compared with the industry’s 27.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
