Why You Should Add Affirm (AFRM) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Affirm Holdings, Inc. ( AFRM Quick Quote AFRM - Free Report) is well poised for growth with strong Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) growth potential, an expanding buy now, pay later (BNPL) landscape and rising active merchant numbers. Additionally, its growing transaction volumes and interest income present a compelling investment opportunity.
Affirm — with a market cap of almost $9.1 billion — is a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce that offers financial products. Now, let’s take a look at its recent price performance to gauge investor sentiment toward the stock.
Investor confidence is pretty high now as the stock has experienced an impressive 85.2% surge in the past year against the
industry’s decline of 7.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Due to its solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors at the moment.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s current-year earnings indicates a 40.7% year-over-year improvement. The stock has witnessed five upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Affirm beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed twice.
The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at nearly $2.3 billion, suggesting a 42.6% rise from the prior year’s reported number. The expected growth will be supported by increasing GMV and transaction volumes. Affirm forecasts fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 GMV to be in the range of $6.75-$6.95 billion alone. Further, with its expanding operations GMV will continue to rise. The company has set a goal to achieve $50 billion in GMV in the medium term.
The company is looking for opportunities beyond U.S. retail to fuel its growth. It is expected to leverage its partners’ penetration rate in the U.K. and other significant markets in Europe to further boost its GMV, thereby improving its revenue. By leveraging its partners' penetration in high-growth markets, the company can achieve substantial returns without the need for additional partnerships, at least initially.
Affirm continues to reap the rewards of a high interest rate environment, which is boosting its interest income. Additionally, potential interest rate cuts from the Fed can increase Affirm’s BNPL loan volumes in the future.
Key Risks
However, there are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on. Increasing competition in the BNPL space can work as a headwind for the company. Also, higher funding costs due to high interest rates and limited consumer loan demand in the secondary market may affect its growth. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive AFRM’s performance in the long term.
