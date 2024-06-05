Universal Technical (UTI) Relaunches Summer Ignite With NAPA

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s ( UTI Quick Quote UTI - Free Report) namesake division extends the already existing partnership with NAPA by bringing back the Summer Ignite program in 2024. This three-week-long Summer Ignite program has been reintroduced by the company to increase the focus of students toward career paths in automotive or motorcycle repair. This move will help meet the growing demand for annual job openings (about 67,700) for automotive service technicians and mechanics through 2032, as stated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Furthermore, this program will offer a free three-week introductory course to address the workforce gap and serve as a gateway for students to learn about career fields in automotive or motorcycle repair. The students who pass the end-of-course examinations have the added benefit of earning credit toward their future program if they enroll in UTI, helping offset the cost of their education. The application for this program is open across several states of the United States including Texas, Arizona, New Jersey, Illinois, California and others. Focus on Growth Strategies Bode Well
Universal Technical consistently focuses on growth and diversification initiatives to maintain its growth momentum. Its proven education and employment model reflects consistent graduation and in-field employment rates, along with rooted partnerships with top industry participants and employers.
Also, the company’s attention to driving its operational initiatives helps it to optimally prepare and position its students for fulfilling careers in the major demanding fields that it serves. Under its Concorde division, the company launched two new dental hygiene programs in April 2024 with approximately 50 students in their first cohorts. This division is also making progress with the expansion of its San Diego dental hygiene program, which is on track to be launched later in 2024. Concorde also enhances its product offerings by expanding its partnership network. During the fiscal second quarter of 2024, Concorde partnered with Marquis Companies, a fifth-generation family-owned senior living healthcare company based in Portland, OR. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Given the improving trend, shares of this private for-profit system of technical colleges surged 135.4% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks
Schools industry’s 44.9% growth. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Universal Technical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Here are other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector. Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA Quick Quote STRA - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. The stock has risen 53.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. NFLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average. The stock has risen 55.8% in the past year. The consensus estimate for NFLX’s 2024 sales and EPS implies a rise of 14.8% and 52.2%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has surged 76.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 16.8% and 63.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
