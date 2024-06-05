Jack in the Box (JACK) Expands in Florida With New Agreements

Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) continues to secure development agreements with new franchisees in Florida. The company recently secured new franchise commitments with expansion plans in Tallahassee and Orlando. Florida's significant population growth and business-friendly environment are considered key factors for driving the expansion. JACK secured more than 400 new franchise commitments in the past three years, nearly 10% of which are planned for Florida. The franchise expansion details include future development commitments for five units in Tallahassee and 10 units in Orlando. However, specific sites for the restaurants have not yet been finalized.
The new locations will provide dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options. Also, customer favorite items such as burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and late-night snacking options will be made available.
Emphasis on Unit Expansion
The company continues to collaborate with its franchisees and leverage guest insights to ensure that value remains a competitive advantage. During second-quarter fiscal 2024, the company opened new restaurants in Utah, Alabama, Florida and California and reported solid feedback regarding the same.
During the quarter, the company observed a steady increase in franchise development interest. It signed agreements to expand in Atlanta and Greensboro, NC. It stated plans to open its first restaurant in Orlando in early 2025. A new franchisee agreement was signed to open a restaurant in Tallahassee. As of Apr 14, 2024, the company reported 31 total restaurant commitments in Florida. The company is optimistic concerning the dynamic new-market expansion in the Southeast. It anticipates the expansion to contribute positively to Jack in the Box's financial performance and market share. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past year, the stock has declined 36.1% compared with the
industry’s 4.8% fall. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Jack in the Box currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include: Wingstop Inc. (WING) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 84.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT's shares have risen 85.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 40.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO's shares have risen 17.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.
