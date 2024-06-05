Cambium (CMBM) Boosts Connectivity in the Hospitality Sector

Cambium Network Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) recently teamed up with Nonius, a prominent provider of digital solutions in the hospitality sector, to expedite network upgradation in a U.K.-based hotel chain, the Dakota Hotels. Cambium’s offerings include cnMatrix EX2052-P switches serving as the foundation of the advanced network infrastructure. The switch boasts 48 ethernet ports, supporting speeds of 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 1 Gbps and can manage up to 176 Gbps throughput. Cambium has deployed the cnMaestro centralized cloud management to optimize network provisioning and monitoring. Leveraging AI native root cause analysis, it rapidly troubleshoots network issues and mitigates impact on end users. The comprehensive visibility into the network system and centralized control are enabling Dakota hotels to sustain a high standard for guest services. Cambium’s XV2-22H Wi-Fi 6 wall plate access points have been installed in guest rooms, providing enterprise-grade, software-defined access with a bandwidth of 2.97 Gbps. The XV2-21X Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points are deployed in corridors, while in the hotel’s restaurants and gathering areas, the Cambium has installed XV3-8 Wi-Fi 6 high-density access points. Seamless roaming, automatic radio frequency optimization and interference avoidance are distinctive features of the solution, making it ideal for high-density deployments. In the current digital-oriented world, high-speed connections are often considered as a basic amenity. Conference and meeting facilities for business travelers, high-definition video streaming, and various hotel operations, such as booking, billing and customer service applications, need a robust network infrastructure. However, the growing number of devices per guest, network load management and costs associated with infrastructure improvement pose significant challenges in network modernization. Cambium’s extensive portfolio, including switching solutions, WiFi access points and cloud management platforms, is well-equipped to overcome these barriers. In the recent venture with Nonius, Cambium has successfully implemented its solution in Dakota hotels enabling it to offer impressive high-speed connectivity throughout its properties in the U.K.
Cambium (CMBM) Boosts Connectivity in the Hospitality Sector
Cambium Network Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) recently teamed up with Nonius, a prominent provider of digital solutions in the hospitality sector, to expedite network upgradation in a U.K.-based hotel chain, the Dakota Hotels.
Cambium’s offerings include cnMatrix EX2052-P switches serving as the foundation of the advanced network infrastructure. The switch boasts 48 ethernet ports, supporting speeds of 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 1 Gbps and can manage up to 176 Gbps throughput. Cambium has deployed the cnMaestro centralized cloud management to optimize network provisioning and monitoring. Leveraging AI native root cause analysis, it rapidly troubleshoots network issues and mitigates impact on end users. The comprehensive visibility into the network system and centralized control are enabling Dakota hotels to sustain a high standard for guest services.
Cambium’s XV2-22H Wi-Fi 6 wall plate access points have been installed in guest rooms, providing enterprise-grade, software-defined access with a bandwidth of 2.97 Gbps. The XV2-21X Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points are deployed in corridors, while in the hotel’s restaurants and gathering areas, the Cambium has installed XV3-8 Wi-Fi 6 high-density access points. Seamless roaming, automatic radio frequency optimization and interference avoidance are distinctive features of the solution, making it ideal for high-density deployments.
In the current digital-oriented world, high-speed connections are often considered as a basic amenity. Conference and meeting facilities for business travelers, high-definition video streaming, and various hotel operations, such as booking, billing and customer service applications, need a robust network infrastructure. However, the growing number of devices per guest, network load management and costs associated with infrastructure improvement pose significant challenges in network modernization. Cambium’s extensive portfolio, including switching solutions, WiFi access points and cloud management platforms, is well-equipped to overcome these barriers.
In the recent venture with Nonius, Cambium has successfully implemented its solution in Dakota hotels enabling it to offer impressive high-speed connectivity throughout its properties in the U.K.
Continued investments in wireless fabric and embedded software capabilities with expanded channel partner relationships are the cornerstones of Cambium's long-term growth across a diverse set of markets. The company intends to augment its geographical footprint by collaborating with major network operators, thereby driving its product adoption across various end markets. Amid the rapid 5G shift, accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio to secure lucrative opportunities in the long run.
The stock has lost 80.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 22.3%.
Cambium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
