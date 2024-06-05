Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Boost Private 5G Deployment

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) has launched HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G, a groundbreaking solution aimed at simplifying and accelerating private 5G network deployments. This initiative addresses the need for reliable wireless coverage in expansive industrial and campus environments, introducing new opportunities for private cellular use cases.
For HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G, the company has further plans to integrate it with Aruba Networking Central. This will further improve the efficiency of networking, optimize costs and secure the network for HPE’s telco clients.
The use of artificial intelligence for building data lakes to store, process and secure large amounts of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data will further improve the capabilities of the offering. The solution also features ProLiant Gen11 servers, SIM/eSIM cards and 4G/5G small cells to ensure flexibility. The offering will also enable private enterprises to interoperate through a shared spectrum and the flexibility to deploy the solution within 30 minutes.
Shares of HPE gained 1.7% following the announcement on Monday. The stock has gained 5.7% year to date against the Zacks
Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s decline of 0.2%. New Offering Boosts Competitive Edge
The launch of HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G positions HPE to gain a strategic advantage over rivals, such as
Dell Technologies ( DELL ) and Cisco ( CSCO ) . This innovative solution integrates Wi-Fi and private 5G, addressing the growing demand for reliable wireless connectivity in expansive and complex environments like manufacturing, healthcare, public venues and education.
This newly launched comprehensive offering differentiates it from competitors. Unlike Dell Technologies and Cisco, which focus primarily on traditional IT infrastructure and Wi-Fi solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise now uniquely combines these with private 5G capabilities. This dual approach meets the market's need for seamless integration, high-capacity connectivity and simplified management, making HPE's solution more attractive to enterprise customers.
The introduction follows HPE’s acquisition of Athonet, a leader in private cellular technology, which has completed 500 enterprise deployments across various sectors. The integration of Enterprise Private 5G with Athonet’s core cellular technology will strengthen Hewlett Packard Enterprise's portfolio and help it better compete with Dell and Cisco in the private cellular technology space.
Conclusion
The introduction of HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G opens new revenue streams for HPE by attracting a broader customer base and enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to quickly deploy private 5G networks. This solution complements existing Wi-Fi-based managed services, allowing telco customers to maintain the growing private cellular market and generate new revenues from their existing enterprise customers. By addressing the needs of both enterprises and CSPs, HPE expands its market reach and enhances its revenue potential.
Markedly, the company has been focusing on restructuring and realigning its businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth, ever since its split from the parent company. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been constantly evolving with spin-offs or acquiring assets to enhance its capabilities in the hybrid IT model.
To boost its presence in the high-growth businesses, HPE agreed to acquire
Juniper Networks ( JNPR ) in January 2024. The acquisition aims to reshape the company's portfolio mix by driving emphasis toward accelerated growth avenues, especially in networking while reinforcing its high-margin business segments.
