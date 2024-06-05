Workday (WDAY), Google Team Up to Develop AI Native Application

Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to expedite intelligent AI native app development in Workday Extend platform. Under this collaboration, Workday has also launched its technology platforms in the Google Cloud Marketplace. It will allow both existing Google Cloud and new Workday customers to utilize a consolidated Google Cloud billing system, streamlining the purchasing process. The strategic partnership with Google Cloud will strengthen Workday’s product portfolio and broaden its customer reach across industries. The current business landscape is ever-changing, owing to shifts in market trends, new government regulations or other unforeseen events. This necessitates a dynamic and versatile business model. Increasing complexity in the IT landscape induced by the growing proliferation of digitalization often leads to greater operating costs. The need for constant innovation and scalability to stay competitive in this fast-paced environment is a challenging endeavor. Workday Extend, in collaboration with Google Cloud, aims to address these issues. There are many business specific requirements that may not be addressed by Workday core offerings. In such cases, Workday Extend allows organizations to build custom applications that work seamlessly with existing Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Financial Management solutions. In the recent venture with Google Cloud, Workday is incorporating the machine learning model, vertex AI, with Gemini’s advanced code generation, natural language processing and reasoning capabilities. This will enrich developers to efficiently search, analyze and retrieve information within Workday platforms leveraging Google’s generative AI. Many businesses have to deal with the tedious task of handling a large pool of external documents such as invoices, various contracts and more. Google Cloud’s Document AI integrated into Workday Extend mitigates these issues by automating data extraction and making information readily accessible. This nullifies the requirements for manual data entry and boosts employee productivity. The introduction of AI-powered code generation will facilitate faster application development at a lower cost. Simplified development processes and troubleshooting assistance will enhance developers’ productivity, enabling enterprises to address rapidly evolving market dynamics. The advancements in Workday Extend will make it ideal for a wide range of applications, from creating custom employee onboarding programs to developing new purchase requisition workflows and more. Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. Its high customer satisfaction rate bodes well for its long-term business model. Moreover, it is gaining traction in the international market. Workday is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain and is customizing them for diverse industries and verticals, such as education, the public and financial services, among others. This has helped the company witness strong renewals and expand its customer base as enterprises aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency levels. This augurs well for the long-term growth of the company. The stock has lost 1.1% in the past year against the industry's growth of 29.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
