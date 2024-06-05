We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chewy (CHWY) and Datadog (DDGO) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. In this week's edition Brian is going to the dogs, but not literally of course.
The first stock Brian previews is chewy (CHWY - Free Report) which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has the growth divergence that he loves to see. The stock sports and a for its growth Zacks style score and an F for the Zacks style score for value. Brian highlights that this puts him on the right path as growth investors and value investors are inherently looking for different things.
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) May not have the best growth statistics as a consumer staple but people will always be buying food and toys for their pets. That stability in turn makes this stock that is worth looking deeper into.
As with all stocks Brian looks at the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation.
The chart for CHWY Has investors believing that the bottom is most likely in for this stock after it rallied very hard when it first came to market. Brian notes that the earnings estimates have moved up and that makes this stock worth a deeper look.
Brian is also barking about Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) in this video. While this stock has nothing to do with our four legged friends that doesn't mean it isn't a good time to take a deeper look at this name.
Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and also sports the growth divergence that he loves to see. This is a software name that has good growth and that means investors will have to pay up for it in the form of a 70x forward earnings multiple. Brian points to the idea that AI might end up taking over the pole position that software stocks have had for years. Brian believes that the recent weakness in the software names makes them that much more attractive to long term investors.