Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) standing at $49.86, reflecting a -1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.04% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.40, signifying a 10.45% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.31 billion, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $61.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.56% and +5.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.98.
It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.65.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.