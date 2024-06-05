We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chubb (CB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Chubb (CB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $264.81, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 5.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chubb in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.31, signifying a 7.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.41 billion, up 9.53% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $21.23 per share and a revenue of $54.96 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.81% and +7.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Chubb is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.56.
We can also see that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.