Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Kinder Morgan (
KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) ending at $19.66, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's shares have seen an increase of 4.78% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.92 billion, indicating a 12.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $16.55 billion, indicating changes of +11.21% and +7.91%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher within the past month. As of now, Kinder Morgan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.41 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that KMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
