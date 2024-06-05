Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Levi Strauss (
LEVI Quick Quote LEVI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $23.75, demonstrating a -1.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.
The jeans maker's shares have seen an increase of 9.03% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 175% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.45 billion, showing an 8.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, indicating changes of +15.45% and +2.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Levi Strauss possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
