Compared to Estimates, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported $921.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +4.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Annual recurring revenue (ARR): $3,646,881 compared to the $3,631,696 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $4.70 million versus $4.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- United States: $630.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $615.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.7%.
- Revenue- Subscription: $872.17 million compared to the $854.96 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Professional services: $48.86 million compared to the $49.61 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
- Non-GAAP subscription gross profit: $701.48 million versus $686.55 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Non-GAAP professional services gross profit: $19.79 million versus $21.96 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- GAAP professional services gross profit: $13.52 million compared to the $16.62 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- GAAP subscription gross profit: $682.52 million compared to the $670.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of CrowdStrike have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.