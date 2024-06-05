Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Guidewire Software (GWRE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2024, Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $240.68 million, up 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Guidewire Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue: $828 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $818 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $137.97 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $131.34 million.
  • Revenues- License: $56.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.08 million.
  • Revenues- Services: $46.50 million compared to the $41.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $86.79 million compared to the $84.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Services: $0.07 million compared to the $1.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- License: $55.37 million versus $54.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Guidewire Software have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

