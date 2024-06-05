Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.2 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.81 billion, representing a surprise of +5.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial Services: $867 million versus $872.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate Investments and other: $252 million compared to the $240.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
  • Revenue - Hybrid Cloud: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Edge: $1.09 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Revenue - Server: $3.87 billion versus $3.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other: -$124 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$133.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Earnings from Operations- Financial Services: $81 million compared to the $72.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge: $237 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $254.06 million.
  • Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other: -$9 million versus -$23.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

