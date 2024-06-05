Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) is a kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 585.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


