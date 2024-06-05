Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 5, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Carnival Corporation & plc ((CCL - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.8%, following the announcement that the cruise company will integrate P&O Cruises Australia into Carnival Cruise Line.
  • Shares of Core & Main, Inc. ((CNM - Free Report) ) tumbled 14.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
  • HealthEquity, Inc. ((HQY - Free Report) ) rose 2.7% after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. ((CSCO - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.7% after the company announced a $1 billion investment in startups, developing "secure and reliable" artificial intelligence services.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - free report >>

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary