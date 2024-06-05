Back to top

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.63 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales: 0.1% versus 0% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Enterprise - Same-Store Sales: 1% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales: 1.7% versus 4.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Total - Number of stores: 16,397 versus 16,539 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage: 60.1 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.77 Msq ft.
  • Dollar Tree - Ending stores: 8,520 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8,523.
  • Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage: 74.1 Msq ft versus 73.99 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Family Dollar - Ending stores: 7,877 compared to the 8,016 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales- Dollar Tree: $4.17 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Net Sales- Family Dollar: $3.46 billion versus $3.37 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Total net sales: $7.63 billion versus $7.61 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Other revenue: $6.54 million compared to the $5.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.1% year over year.
Shares of Dollar Tree have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

