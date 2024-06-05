Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Campbell (CPB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, Campbell Soup (CPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Campbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Meals and Beverages: $1.27 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Net sales- Snacks: $1.10 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Operating income- Meals and Beverages: $229 million versus $203.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Snacks: $167 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $163.74 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$135 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$47.15 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Campbell here>>>

Shares of Campbell have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Campbell Soup Company (CPB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise