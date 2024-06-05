Thor Industries (THO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2024, Thor Industries (
THO Quick Quote THO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.8 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +12.70%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Units - Recreation Vehicles - European: 15,363 versus 14,910 estimated by three analysts on average. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable: 34,193 compared to the 31,760 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit sales - Total: 54,520 versus 51,791 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America): 39,157 versus 36,881 estimated by three analysts on average. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized: 4,964 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,121. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European: $931.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $832.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America: $1.72 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year. Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles: $2.65 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $646.95 million versus $690.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$64.52 million versus -$51.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Net Sales- Other: $216.23 million compared to the $178.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>
Shares of Thor Industries have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Thor Industries (THO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended April 2024, Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.8 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +12.70%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>
- Units - Recreation Vehicles - European: 15,363 versus 14,910 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable: 34,193 compared to the 31,760 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Unit sales - Total: 54,520 versus 51,791 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America): 39,157 versus 36,881 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized: 4,964 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,121.
- Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European: $931.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $832.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
- Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America: $1.72 billion versus $1.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
- Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles: $2.65 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized: $646.95 million versus $690.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change.
- Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$64.52 million versus -$51.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
- Net Sales- Other: $216.23 million compared to the $178.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
Shares of Thor Industries have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.