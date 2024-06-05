Equinor (EQNR) Secures New York Contract for Empire Wind 1

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has announced the successful execution of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (“PSA”) with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA”) for the renewable power generated by the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project. This milestone strengthens Equinor's position in advancing New York’s renewable energy goals.
This agreement followed NYSERDA’s announcement in February, when Equinor was named a conditional winner in New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation. Molly Morris, president of Equinor Renewables Americas, expressed gratitude toward NYSERDA and New York for their commitment to the offshore wind industry, highlighting Empire Wind 1 as a pivotal project for the company.
Empire Wind 1 is set to become America's first offshore wind project to connect directly to the New York City grid, with an anticipated delivery of its first power by late 2026. Onshore construction is already underway at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (“SBMT”). The project aims to deliver power at a strike price of $155.00 per MW/h, ensuring competitive returns within the guided range for renewable projects. Equinor aims to utilize project financing and achieve financial closure by the end of 2024. It also plans to involve a partner to mitigate any financial risk.
The 810-MW Empire Wind 1 project is expected to provide renewable energy to approximately 500,000 homes in New York, create more than 1,000 union jobs during construction and enhance the domestic supply chain. Additionally, it is likely to stimulate economic growth in local communities, while advancing the offshore wind industry on the East Coast.
A key component of the project is the transformation of SBMT in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Rebuilt with union labor, SBMT is expected to serve as the primary staging and assembly area for Empire Wind 1, positioning it as a future hub for offshore wind projects along the Northeast seaboard.
Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA, emphasized the importance of major renewable energy infrastructure projects like Empire Wind 1 in achieving New York's climate goals. She praised Equinor for its investment in New York’s green economy and the redevelopment of SBMT, marking significant progress for the state's offshore wind industry.
Empire Wind 1 is set to deliver a range of economic benefits, including increased funding for workforce and community development. Significant investments have already been made in the Offshore Wind Learning Center, the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub and the Offshore Wind Ecosystem Fund. Additionally, the project has committed to supporting businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans, particularly in onshore development at SBMT.
The signing of the PSA marks a milestone for Equinor and New York, driving the state closer to its renewable energy targets and paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.
