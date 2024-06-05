Iridium (IRDM) Wins $94M Contract From Space Systems Command

Iridium Communications ( IRDM Quick Quote IRDM - Free Report) recently signed a five-year contract with the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office. The multi-faceted contract is for Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) functionalities and security sustainment services (ECS3), supporting vital U.S. government applications. The deal is valued at nearly $94 million with a potential total value of $103 million, highlighted IRDM. The increase in potential total deal value is dependent on future surge requirements. Through its EMSS program, Iridium aims to provide seamless global access to secure and standard narrowband voice, broadcast and push-to-talk, and adopt additional services to all U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and DoD-approved subscribers. The company ensures that the EMSS Service Center, which connects to the IRDM network, becomes a crucial component in facilitating essential communication applications for government entities. Building on its longstanding relationship with the DoD’s EMSS Program Office, the company has been instrumental in enhancing the security and sustainability of critical communication infrastructure for over two decades, added IRDM. Iridium signed the deal after the successful completion of the previous contract, GMSSA, in 2019 for 4.5 years ($54 million). With a seven-year airtime services contract worth $738.5 million secured from the Defense Information Systems Agency in 2019, IRDM has reinforced its role in supporting the U.S. government's critical communications infrastructure through at least 2026. The ECS3 contract is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the EMSS program through 2029. McLean, VA-based IRDM is a leading provider of mobile voice and data satellite communications network with an augmented global footprint. It partners with private, government and non-governmental organizations in the United States and beyond, catering to a robust array of industries from aviation, emergency services, mining, forestry, maritime, oil and gas to transportation and utilities. Iridium’s rich portfolio of innovative solutions is well-received among the targeted customers. In April 2024, it inked a five-year commercial contract with L3Harris Technologies, wherein Iridium Satellite Time and Location service will be leveraged in more than 36 L3Harris-operated communications network backbone nodes and Federal Aviation Administration facilities across the United States. In the last reported quarter, IRDM’s earnings per share of 16 cents met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line surged 100% year over year, owing to continued momentum in total commercial services. Also, the change in its expected satellite useful lifetimes has led to a decline in depreciation expenses compared with the prior year. However, quarterly revenues dipped 0.7% year over year to $203.9 million due to soft equipment revenues. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The stock plunged 51.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 35.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Iridium (IRDM) Wins $94M Contract From Space Systems Command
Iridium Communications (IRDM - Free Report) recently signed a five-year contract with the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office. The multi-faceted contract is for Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) functionalities and security sustainment services (ECS3), supporting vital U.S. government applications.
The deal is valued at nearly $94 million with a potential total value of $103 million, highlighted IRDM. The increase in potential total deal value is dependent on future surge requirements.
Through its EMSS program, Iridium aims to provide seamless global access to secure and standard narrowband voice, broadcast and push-to-talk, and adopt additional services to all U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and DoD-approved subscribers. The company ensures that the EMSS Service Center, which connects to the IRDM network, becomes a crucial component in facilitating essential communication applications for government entities.
Building on its longstanding relationship with the DoD’s EMSS Program Office, the company has been instrumental in enhancing the security and sustainability of critical communication infrastructure for over two decades, added IRDM.
Iridium signed the deal after the successful completion of the previous contract, GMSSA, in 2019 for 4.5 years ($54 million). With a seven-year airtime services contract worth $738.5 million secured from the Defense Information Systems Agency in 2019, IRDM has reinforced its role in supporting the U.S. government's critical communications infrastructure through at least 2026.
The ECS3 contract is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the EMSS program through 2029.
McLean, VA-based IRDM is a leading provider of mobile voice and data satellite communications network with an augmented global footprint. It partners with private, government and non-governmental organizations in the United States and beyond, catering to a robust array of industries from aviation, emergency services, mining, forestry, maritime, oil and gas to transportation and utilities.
Iridium’s rich portfolio of innovative solutions is well-received among the targeted customers.
In April 2024, it inked a five-year commercial contract with L3Harris Technologies, wherein Iridium Satellite Time and Location service will be leveraged in more than 36 L3Harris-operated communications network backbone nodes and Federal Aviation Administration facilities across the United States.
In the last reported quarter, IRDM’s earnings per share of 16 cents met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line surged 100% year over year, owing to continued momentum in total commercial services. Also, the change in its expected satellite useful lifetimes has led to a decline in depreciation expenses compared with the prior year.
However, quarterly revenues dipped 0.7% year over year to $203.9 million due to soft equipment revenues. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%.
The stock plunged 51.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 35.4%.
