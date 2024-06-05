Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) is expected to benefit from the continued expansion of its gaming portfolio. Shares of the company have gained 3.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1% due to the anticipation of upcoming games. The company has launched Star Wars: Hunters, a competitive battle arena game under its wholly-owned private label, Zynga Inc., in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Available for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices, the game is set on the planet Vespaara and invites players to the Arena, a popular galactic sports venue. Here, teams of four engage in fast-paced matches across various battlefields inspired by iconic Star Wars environments, such as the Death Star and Tatooine. Players can select from a diverse roster of Hunters, each embodying unique Star Wars archetypes like J-3DI, a droid who believes he's a Jedi, and Utooni, a pair of Jawas disguised in a trench coat. Each Hunter in Star Wars: Hunters comes with distinct abilities and movesets, enhancing the strategic depth of the game. The game offers multiple modes, including Squad Brawl, where teams compete for the most eliminations, as well as Trophy Chase, where squads battle to control the droid TR0-F33. Take-Two plans to launch 16 games in 2024, including a completely new game from a top-tier studio. The company aims to innovate and offer some fresh and exciting games for gamers to enjoy. This plan would further solidify its gaming portfolio and make it more attractive to investors. Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Aid Net Bookings Prospects
Take-Two's (TTWO) Expanding Gaming Portfolio Boosts Prospects
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) is expected to benefit from the continued expansion of its gaming portfolio.
Shares of the company have gained 3.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1% due to the anticipation of upcoming games.
The company has launched Star Wars: Hunters, a competitive battle arena game under its wholly-owned private label, Zynga Inc., in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
Available for free on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices, the game is set on the planet Vespaara and invites players to the Arena, a popular galactic sports venue. Here, teams of four engage in fast-paced matches across various battlefields inspired by iconic Star Wars environments, such as the Death Star and Tatooine.
Players can select from a diverse roster of Hunters, each embodying unique Star Wars archetypes like J-3DI, a droid who believes he's a Jedi, and Utooni, a pair of Jawas disguised in a trench coat.
Each Hunter in Star Wars: Hunters comes with distinct abilities and movesets, enhancing the strategic depth of the game. The game offers multiple modes, including Squad Brawl, where teams compete for the most eliminations, as well as Trophy Chase, where squads battle to control the droid TR0-F33.
Take-Two plans to launch 16 games in 2024, including a completely new game from a top-tier studio. The company aims to innovate and offer some fresh and exciting games for gamers to enjoy. This plan would further solidify its gaming portfolio and make it more attractive to investors.
Take-Two’s Upcoming Games to Aid Net Bookings Prospects
The company is gearing up for multiple significant releases in fiscal 2025 and beyond. Take-Two's immersive core, which has the deepest gameplay and the most hours of content, has upcoming games like NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25 in fiscal 2025. The release of Grand Theft Auto VI was pushed to the fall of 2025. The company also released Top Spin 2K25 earlier this year.
The independent title that is going to be released by TTWO’s externally developed Private Division includes Tales of Shire: The Lord of The Rings Game. The company released No Rest for the Wicked earlier this year.
The mobile game that is set for worldwide launch in fiscal 2025 is Game of Thrones: Legends under its publishing label, Zynga. NFL 2K Playmakers was released earlier this year. These games are expected to boost the company's net bookings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO's fiscal 2025 total net bookings is pegged at $6.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTWO’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.64 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.64%.
The company expects net bookings for fiscal 2025 between $5.55 billion and $5.65 billion. Revenues for fiscal 2025 are expected in the band of $5.57-$5.67 billion.
TTWO faces tough competition from companies like NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) and Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) .
According to a report by CSIMarket, NetEase holds a market share of 5.58%, followed by Electronics Arts with 3.05%, Take-Two with 2.15% and Roblox with 1.17%.
Take-Two has legacy franchises like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, which are still the highest contributors for the company. These, along with some new games, are expected to fend off competition in the near term.
Take-Two carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.