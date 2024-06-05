3D Systems (DDD) Boosts Digital Dentistry With New Technology

3D Systems ( DDD Quick Quote DDD - Free Report) is expanding its footprint in the digital dentistry market with its recent announcement of a comprehensive technology roadmap aimed at delivering a diverse range of solutions. The roadmap will include solutions aimed at enhancing the alignment, protection, repair and replacement of teeth, making 3D Systems a frontrunner among additive manufacturing solutions providers. The expansion comes alongside a significant multi-year purchase agreement projected to exceed a quarter-billion dollars in value by 2028, supporting the indirect manufacturing process for clear aligners. Leveraging its own Figure 4 technology and NextDent materials, 3D Systems led the way in developing optimized workflows that prioritize speed, productivity, efficiency and precision while simultaneously elevating the patient experience.
DDD continues to expand into new oral applications, such as night guards and multi-material, jetted, one-piece dentures, further solidifying its position as a frontrunner in dental technology.
3D Systems Benefits From Robust Portfolio
The dental 3D printing market is gaining traction, with projections expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2032, positioning 3D Systems as a frontrunner, poised to meet the evolving needs of the growing market and enhance patient experiences worldwide.
Further expanding its portfolio, in February, 3D Systems introduced an advanced solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures leveraging specialized materials for teeth and gums to deliver unparalleled durability, aesthetics and patient experience, transforming the global 3D Printed Dentures market. DDD’s increasing demand for metal 3D printing services has been a major growth driver. In March, the company announced that Wilting, an industrial machining and metal 3D printing service provider, expanded its manufacturing capabilities with three new DMP Flex 350 metal 3D printers, enhancing production capacity and material diversity to meet growing customer demands. Despite 3D System’s robust portfolio, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties that are keeping customer budgets under pressure and affecting capital expenditures are a concern in the near term. Increasing competition, particularly from new entrants in China in the hardware side of the business, has been a headwind. These factors have hurt performance in the year-to-date period, with shares declining 45.5% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 16.2%. For 2024, DDD projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $475 million and $505 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $486.01 million, indicating a 0.42% decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, indicating a 61.54% year-over-year increase. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, the 3D System has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Badger Meter ( BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) and Dropbox ( DBX Quick Quote DBX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Arista Networks’ shares have gained 24.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is pegged at 15.68%.
Badger Meter’s shares have gained 21.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is currently projected at 15.57%.
Shares of Dropbox have declined 26.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DBX is pegged at 11.44%.
