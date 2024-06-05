WestRock Company ( WRK Quick Quote WRK - Free Report) announced that Bernard Creek Solar, LLC, the first of two solar projects under the WestRock and ENGIE North America virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), is now operational in Wharton County, southwest of Houston. This move represents a step closer to the company's science-based greenhouse gas targets. The 230 megawatts Bernard Creek solar project is on schedule to produce around 500,000 MWh per year, providing more than $45 million in revenues for the county. It is expected to create more than 250 jobs during construction. The WestRock VPPA for the Bernard Creek project, along with a project in Bell County, will bring 282 megawatts of renewable energy to the Texas energy system. ENGIE's projects are tailored to its clients' individual needs. The VPPAs with WestRock have helped ENGIE reach more than 1 gigawatt of signed power purchase agreements in the United States for 2022-2023. WestRock is taking steps to meet a validated science-based aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 27.5% by 2030. The company reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line slumped 49% year over year due to a lower selling price/mix, the impacts of increased economic downtime and the prior year’s mill closures. Results have also been impacted by softer volumes. WestRock’s total revenues declined 10.4% year over year to $4.73 billion. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion. The downside was mainly due to lower revenues in the Global Paper and Consumer Packaging segments, which reflect the impacts of the prior year’s mill and interior partition divestitures. Price Performance
WestRock's (WRK) VPPA Project With ENGIE Becomes Operational
WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) announced that Bernard Creek Solar, LLC, the first of two solar projects under the WestRock and ENGIE North America virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), is now operational in Wharton County, southwest of Houston. This move represents a step closer to the company's science-based greenhouse gas targets.
The 230 megawatts Bernard Creek solar project is on schedule to produce around 500,000 MWh per year, providing more than $45 million in revenues for the county. It is expected to create more than 250 jobs during construction.
The WestRock VPPA for the Bernard Creek project, along with a project in Bell County, will bring 282 megawatts of renewable energy to the Texas energy system.
ENGIE's projects are tailored to its clients' individual needs. The VPPAs with WestRock have helped ENGIE reach more than 1 gigawatt of signed power purchase agreements in the United States for 2022-2023.
WestRock is taking steps to meet a validated science-based aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 27.5% by 2030.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line slumped 49% year over year due to a lower selling price/mix, the impacts of increased economic downtime and the prior year’s mill closures. Results have also been impacted by softer volumes.
WestRock’s total revenues declined 10.4% year over year to $4.73 billion. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion. The downside was mainly due to lower revenues in the Global Paper and Consumer Packaging segments, which reflect the impacts of the prior year’s mill and interior partition divestitures.
Price Performance
Shares of WestRock have gained 94.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 45% growth.
