We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair (RYAAY) Posts Impressive May 2024 Traffic Numbers
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for May 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.9 million in May 2024, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in May was much more than the April reading of 17.3 million and the March reading of 13.6 million.
May load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 95% from 94% in the year-ago period. This figure is higher than the load factor of 92% reported in April 2024 and 93% reported in March 2024.
Notably, RYAAY operated more than 105,000 flights in May 2024. This marks an improvement from 98,400 flights operated in April 2024 and 77,000 flights operated in March 2024.
Owing to buoyant air travel demand, shares of Ryanair have gained 18.1% over the past year compared with 23.3% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ryanair continues to benefit from improved traffic growth. Traffic grew 9% during the fiscal 2024. Management expects fiscal 2025 traffic to grow 8%, subject to Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before the year-end.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) and Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) . Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
GATX has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the other). The average beat is 7.49%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 3% upward over the past 90 days. GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.79% for 2024. Shares of the company have risen 18.4% in the past year.
Trinity raised 2024 earnings per share guidance to the range of $1.35 to $1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30 to $1.50 guided previously.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRN’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.7% upward. For 2024, TRN’s earnings are expected to grow 8.70% year over year.