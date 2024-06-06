We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer
Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) has chosen its vice president and controller, Brian McMenamy, as the interim chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective Jun 14, 2024. McMenamy is succeeding Scott Haralson, executive vice president and CFO, who has been serving the company for almost 11 years.
Haralson will continue in his role through Jun 14, 2024. Scott Haralson is joining as a CFO of a larger, publicly traded company outside of the airline industry.
Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines president and chief executive officer, stated, "Scott's accomplishments are too many to list, but he made a positive and lasting impression on the business. We wish Scott all the best and thank him for his service and dedication to Spirit."
Brian McMenamy joined Spirit Airlines in 2017. Prior to this, McMenamy worked at American Airlines in his 33-year tenure in multiple roles in finance, which included vice president of finance, vice president of financial planning and analysis and vice president and controller.
Considering Brian McMenamy’s almost 40 years of extensive financial expertise in the airline industry, the latest decision is likely to boost SAVE’s prospects and strengthen its competitive position in the industry.
SAVE continues to anticipate cost-saving initiatives to boost 2024 by more than $75 million, with annualized run-rate savings estimated at over $100 million.
