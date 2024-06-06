We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) reached $33.43, with a +1.3% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects's stock has climbed by 9.49% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 9.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.24 million, up 11.21% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +455.88% and +7.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 22.64% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, NextEra Energy Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.11 for its industry.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.