Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Alaska Air Group (
ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) closed at $41.45, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.
Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 3.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alaska Air Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.38, signifying a 20.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $10.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.75% and +4.84%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. Alaska Air Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alaska Air Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.12, which means Alaska Air Group is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that ALK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.65 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
