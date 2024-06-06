Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2024, Victoria's Secret (VSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents no surprise over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victoria's Secret performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales - Stores and Direct: -5% compared to the -3.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable Sales - Stores Only: -8% compared to the -7.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total stores - Company-Operated: 828 compared to the 829 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total stores - China Joint Venture: 71 compared to the 70 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct: $448.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $439.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
Shares of Victoria's Secret have returned +24.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

